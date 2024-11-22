Allen Capital Group LLC Has $853,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 246,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,511,000 after buying an additional 27,071 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ITA opened at $152.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.86. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.