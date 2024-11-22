Allen Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 133.3% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Trading Up 3.6 %

Booking Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,199.31 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,079.50 and a twelve month high of $5,211.66. The company has a market capitalization of $172.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,457.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,027.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,600.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3,590.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Booking from $4,205.00 to $5,155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Booking from $3,976.00 to $4,173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,785.00.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

