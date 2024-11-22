Allen Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,983 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up 1.8% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Allen Capital Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $14,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.94 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $50.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.77.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.2533 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.