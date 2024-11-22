AlphaCore Capital LLC Acquires 1,514 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,286 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 615.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 143 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $224.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $198.00 and a twelve month high of $296.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.75.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 20.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Mizuho set a $290.00 price target on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $287.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.14.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. This represents a 10.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

