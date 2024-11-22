AlphaCore Capital LLC Lowers Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

AlphaCore Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 93,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,766,000 after buying an additional 16,259 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 25,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its position in Duke Energy by 6.8% during the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 29,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 25.4% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 33,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 8,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.85.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $114.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $88.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.59. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.52 and a fifty-two week high of $121.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.84%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

