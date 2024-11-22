ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR) Stock Price Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.60 and traded as low as $28.54. ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF shares last traded at $28.61, with a volume of 2,562 shares.

ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.58 and its 200 day moving average is $30.60. The company has a market cap of $38.05 million, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 4.27% of ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Company Profile

The ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend index. The fund selects and weights large and mid-cap Europe stocks based on three factors: high quality, low volatility, and high dividend yield. OEUR was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by ALPS.

