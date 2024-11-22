Altiora Financial Group LLC Sells 92 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Altiora Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 175,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $246.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.27. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $183.15 and a 1-year high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

