Altiora Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Altiora Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,840 shares during the period. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 0.7% of Altiora Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Altiora Financial Group LLC owned 0.54% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIP. Yardley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,958,000. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 353,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,594,000 after acquiring an additional 208,435 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,591,000. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 247,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after acquiring an additional 51,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geometric Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 429,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 48,155 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

DFIP opened at $40.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.40. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $39.89 and a 52 week high of $42.53.

About Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

