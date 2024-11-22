American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wolfe Research raised American Axle & Manufacturing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 81.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 159.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,899 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $5.43 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $750.16 million, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 0.48%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

