Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.89 and traded as high as $31.15. Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF shares last traded at $31.29, with a volume of 2,240 shares.

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of $19.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.89 and its 200-day moving average is $29.02.

Get Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF alerts:

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were paid a $0.0392 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th.

Institutional Trading of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF ( NASDAQ:COWS Free Report ) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,603 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 20.27% of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

The Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (COWS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Kelly US Cash Flow Dividend Leaders index. The fund is passively managed to invest on US companies with high free cash flow yield and dividend growth. Holdings are weighted based on a modified equal-weight basis COWS was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Amplify Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.