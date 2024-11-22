Amy Marie Rawlings Sells 6,054 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 6,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $311,357.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,961.44. This represents a 6.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Amy Marie Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 4th, Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,186 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $115,639.40.
- On Wednesday, August 28th, Amy Marie Rawlings sold 12,258 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $540,455.22.
Roblox Stock Performance
RBLX stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.38. 6,787,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,628,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.88. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 20,800.0% in the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in Roblox in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RBLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Roblox from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.30.
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
