Analysts Offer Predictions for Septerna FY2024 Earnings

Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Septerna in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Schimmer expects that the company will post earnings of ($5.19) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Get Septerna alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SEPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Septerna in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Septerna in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Septerna in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Septerna Trading Down 3.2 %

SEPN opened at $21.79 on Friday. Septerna has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $26.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures V. L.P. Third bought 370,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,669,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,215,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,880,638. This represents a 6.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Septerna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Septerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Septerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.