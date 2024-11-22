Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Adicet Bio (ACET)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ: ACET) in the last few weeks:
- 11/19/2024 – Adicet Bio was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 11/18/2024 – Adicet Bio had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.
- 11/7/2024 – Adicet Bio was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 11/7/2024 – Adicet Bio had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/16/2024 – Adicet Bio had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.
- 10/8/2024 – Adicet Bio was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 9/30/2024 – Adicet Bio had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.
- 9/30/2024 – Adicet Bio is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.
Adicet Bio Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of ACET stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.90. 1,171,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,687. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77. The firm has a market cap of $74.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.39.
Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). On average, equities analysts forecast that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
