Andean Precious Metals (OTC:ANPMF) Trading Up 6.4% – Here’s What Happened

Andean Precious Metals Corp. (OTC:ANPMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.90. 76,420 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 38,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

Andean Precious Metals Stock Up 6.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.86.

About Andean Precious Metals

Andean Precious Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and processing of mineral resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver and gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in San Bartolomé project in Bolivia; and the Soledad Mountain mine and heap leach located in Kern County, California.

