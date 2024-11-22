Anhco Nguyen Sells 1,664 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) CEO Anhco Nguyen sold 1,664 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $18,636.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,484.80. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11. The stock has a market cap of $60.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.50.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.77) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $40.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($16.50) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 52.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 124,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 12,677 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 41.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATRA shares. Mizuho raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc engages in the development of transformative therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Further Reading

