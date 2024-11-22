Anthony J. Recupero Sells 3,937 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $49,606.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,780.40. This represents a 1.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SI-BONE Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SIBN opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.24 million, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.23. SI-BONE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $21.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIBN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on SI-BONE from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

