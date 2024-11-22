ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Senior Officer Sean Ross Allen Calder Sells 30,572 Shares of Stock

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Sean Ross Allen Calder sold 30,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.10, for a total transaction of C$828,360.57.
ARC Resources Stock Performance
Shares of TSE ARX traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$26.89. 257,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.88. ARC Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$19.02 and a one year high of C$27.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$23.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.40.
ARC Resources Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.23%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ARX
About ARC Resources
ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ARC Resources
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.