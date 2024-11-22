ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Senior Officer Sean Ross Allen Calder Sells 30,572 Shares of Stock

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Sean Ross Allen Calder sold 30,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.10, for a total transaction of C$828,360.57.

ARC Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ARX traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$26.89. 257,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.88. ARC Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$19.02 and a one year high of C$27.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$23.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.40.

ARC Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Cormark upgraded ARC Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARC Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.96.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

