Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 280,188 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $10,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACGL. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 26,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ACGL. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.38.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $98.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.30. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $72.85 and a 52-week high of $116.47. The company has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.61.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.05. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.