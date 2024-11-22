Archer (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Shares Down 2.4% – What’s Next?

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.05. 216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Archer Trading Up 3.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average is $2.44.

Archer Company Profile

Archer Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various oilfield products and services to the oil and gas industry in Norway, Argentina, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Platform Operations, Well Services, and Land Drilling. It provides oil tools, wireline services, and coil tubing and pumping services, as well as well construction and completion, well intervention and workover, slot recovery, well plug and abandonment, and surface, geothermal, and CCUS applications.

