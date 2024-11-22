Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Upgraded by Desjardins to “Moderate Buy” Rating

Desjardins upgraded shares of Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AOT. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.25 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Ascot Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.15 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AOT
Ascot Resources Stock Performance
Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ascot Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 125.09%. The firm had revenue of C$11.99 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Ascot Resources will post 0.1030303 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ascot Resources Company Profile
Ascot Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and sand and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of approximately 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of approximately 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ascot Resources
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Snowflake Melts Up as Analysts Shift Gears; Higher Prices To Come
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Oil’s Rally Could Boost These 3 Shipping Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.