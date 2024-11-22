Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Upgraded by Desjardins to “Moderate Buy” Rating

Desjardins upgraded shares of Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AOT. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.25 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Ascot Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.15 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Ascot Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AOT opened at C$0.24 on Wednesday. Ascot Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.14 and a 52-week high of C$0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$169.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ascot Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 125.09%. The firm had revenue of C$11.99 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Ascot Resources will post 0.1030303 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ascot Resources Company Profile

Ascot Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and sand and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of approximately 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of approximately 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

