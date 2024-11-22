Asset Management Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Asset Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 114,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 916,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,788,000 after acquiring an additional 77,543 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $93.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $71.25 and a 12 month high of $93.85.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.