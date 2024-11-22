AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.540-0.550 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.2 million-$35.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.9 million.

AudioEye Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of AudioEye stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AudioEye has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $34.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AEYE shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of AudioEye from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of AudioEye in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of AudioEye from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at AudioEye

In other news, CEO David Moradi sold 68,298 shares of AudioEye stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $2,013,425.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,830,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,429,431.80. The trade was a 2.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Georgevich sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,449. This represents a 10.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,480. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

