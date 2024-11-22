AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF) Shares Up 0.8% – Should You Buy?

AUTO1 Group SE (OTC:ATOGF – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.31 and last traded at $10.31. Approximately 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 5,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.30.
AUTO1 Group SE operates a digital automotive platform for buying and selling used cars online in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for the sale of used cars to professional car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de, an online platform to sell their used cars to consumers.
