Avante (CVE:XX) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Avante Corp. (CVE:XX – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.83 and traded as low as C$0.83. Avante shares last traded at C$0.83, with a volume of 8,100 shares trading hands.

Avante Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$21.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

About Avante

(Get Free Report)

Avante Corp. develops security technologies, products, and solutions in Canada, the United States, Israel, Egypt, Italy, Kuwait, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides system design, sales, installations, and monitoring services, including alarm response and patrols, personal protection, house staff training, and secure transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avante Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avante and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.