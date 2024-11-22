Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $70.09 and last traded at $70.09, with a volume of 2927 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.71.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLV. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 73,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 19,718 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 96,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 306,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,275,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.