Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Given a C$24.00 Price Target at CIBC

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$24.00 price objective by investment analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 75.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AYA. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Desjardins upgraded shares of Aya Gold & Silver to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cormark cut shares of Aya Gold & Silver from a “speculative buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aya Gold & Silver presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.81.

AYA stock traded up C$0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting C$13.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,000. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.42. The stock has a market cap of C$1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.67 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.34. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12 month low of C$8.57 and a 12 month high of C$19.56.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

