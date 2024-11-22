Babcock International Group PLC (BCKIY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 6th

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0253 per share on Monday, February 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th.
Babcock International Group Price Performance
Shares of BCKIY stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.66. Babcock International Group has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
