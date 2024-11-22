Baillie Gifford US Growth (LON:USA) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Baillie Gifford US Growth (LON:USA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 264 ($3.32) and last traded at GBX 260 ($3.27), with a volume of 939222 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 256.50 ($3.23).

Baillie Gifford US Growth Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £793.39 million and a PE ratio of -5,242.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 217.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 203.59.

About Baillie Gifford US Growth

(Get Free Report)

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baillie Gifford US Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baillie Gifford US Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.