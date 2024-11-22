Banco Santander S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,100 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 25,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $30.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.16 and its 200 day moving average is $28.14. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $37.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.