BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 19.11 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 18.41 ($0.23). BATM Advanced Communications shares last traded at GBX 19.28 ($0.24), with a volume of 106,616 shares trading hands.
BATM Advanced Communications Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17. The company has a market capitalization of £81.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,800.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 19.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 19.10.
About BATM Advanced Communications
BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of real-time technologies in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Cyber, Networking, Diagnostics, and Secondary. The Cyber segment provides integrated hardware and software solutions comprising cGate, a combined network encryption and security computing platform designed for governments, defense, and mission-critical networks; and cHSM, a hardware security module that provides security for sensitive data and applications by safeguarding and managing secrets, such as digital keys.
