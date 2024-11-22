BellRing Brands’ (BRBR) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their neutral rating on shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BRBR. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.

Shares of BRBR opened at $76.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.19. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $76.68.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 103.89%. The firm had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. BellRing Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRBR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at about $428,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 73.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 24,126 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,978,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,172,000 after acquiring an additional 698,121 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 96.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

