Better Capital PCC Limited 2009 (BCAP.L) (LON:BCAP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Better Capital PCC Limited 2009 (BCAP.L) (LON:BCAP – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 20.02 ($0.25) and traded as low as GBX 20.02 ($0.25). Better Capital PCC Limited 2009 (BCAP.L) shares last traded at GBX 20.02 ($0.25), with a volume of 3,818,514 shares traded.
Better Capital PCC Limited 2009 (BCAP.L) Stock Down 6.9 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £7.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 20.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 20.02.
About Better Capital PCC Limited 2009 (BCAP.L)
Better Capital PCC Limited is a private equity firm specializing in investments in turnaround and distressed mid-market companies. The firm prefers to invest in companies based in United Kingdom, Ireland, and continental European companies. It seeks to invest between £5 million ($6.50 million) and £100 million ($130.05 million) in its portfolio companies with turnover between £50 million ($65.02 million) and £500 million ($650.26 million).
