BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP) Insider Buys A$40,380.00 in Stock

BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP – Get Free Report) insider Michelle Hinchliffe bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$40.38 ($26.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,380.00 ($26,220.78).
BHP Group Price Performance
BHP Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a $1.092 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.23%.
BHP Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
