BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP) Insider Buys A$40,380.00 in Stock

BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP – Get Free Report) insider Michelle Hinchliffe bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$40.38 ($26.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,380.00 ($26,220.78).

BHP Group Price Performance

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a $1.092 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.23%.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.