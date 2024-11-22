BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP) Insider Gary Goldberg Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP – Get Free Report) insider Gary Goldberg purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$52.28 ($33.95) per share, for a total transaction of A$52,276.00 ($33,945.45).

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.092 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.23%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

