BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF) Trading Down 9.3% – Time to Sell?

BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 9.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.01 and last traded at C$3.01. Approximately 140 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.32.

BICO Group AB (publ) Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.19.

BICO Group AB (publ) Company Profile

BICO Group AB (publ) operates as a bioconvergence company in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bioprinting, Biosciences, and Bioautomation. The Bioprinting segment offers products, solutions, and services that enable proliferation of 3D cell culture and 3D printing.

