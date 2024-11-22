Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Purchased by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Bicycle Therapeutics

In related news, CAO Travis Alvin Thompson sold 6,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $157,088.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,241 shares in the company, valued at $483,141.51. This represents a 24.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $71,499.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,478,032.64. The trade was a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,840 shares of company stock worth $259,128 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $20.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $967.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.89. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $28.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.08.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 450.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCYC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bicycle Therapeutics

About Bicycle Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.