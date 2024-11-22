Biltmore Family Office LLC Acquires 110 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,124,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,044,000 after buying an additional 14,271 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 255.2% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 73,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,199,000 after buying an additional 52,830 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 24.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,039,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 346,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,619,000 after acquiring an additional 8,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Honeywell International from $213.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.45.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $225.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.66 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The company has a market cap of $146.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.66.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.19%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

