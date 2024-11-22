Biltmore Family Office LLC Sells 290 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Biltmore Family Office LLC reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,872,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,616,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699,141 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,911,201 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $552,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,450 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Oracle by 97.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,242,647 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $532,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,893 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16,023.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,065,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $351,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 5,853.1% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,552,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $219,224,000 after buying an additional 1,526,500 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. This trade represents a 12.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $192.81 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $196.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $534.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.69, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.02 and its 200-day moving average is $148.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Melius upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.52.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

