BioSyent Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:BIOYF)

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0322 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.
BioSyent Trading Up 0.8 %
BIOYF stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.48. BioSyent has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $8.90.
BioSyent Company Profile
