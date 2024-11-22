BioSyent Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:BIOYF)

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0322 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

BioSyent Trading Up 0.8 %

BIOYF stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.48. BioSyent has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $8.90.

BioSyent Company Profile

BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.

