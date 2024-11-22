Birks Group (NYSE:BGI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Birks Group Stock Performance
Shares of BGI stock opened at $1.61 on Monday. Birks Group has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $4.88.
About Birks Group
