Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

NASDAQ BTDR opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.11. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $14.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 1.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTDR. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 868,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 565,362 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,872,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth $5,386,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter worth about $5,074,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter worth approximately $4,617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

