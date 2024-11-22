BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Shares Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Free Report) by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,436 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 11.4% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 78,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 10.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 120,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 11,605 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 90,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BIT opened at $14.56 on Friday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.85.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1237 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%.

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

(Free Report)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.