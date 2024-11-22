B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Given a 640.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Free Report) has been assigned a 640.00 target price by stock analysts at HSBC in a report released on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a 660.00 price objective for the company. Panmure Gordon began coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a 685.00 price objective for the company. Goodbody set a 660.00 price target on B&M European Value Retail and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 600 ($7.55) to GBX 565 ($7.11) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 562.89 ($7.09).

Shares of BME stock traded up GBX 7.30 ($0.09) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 346.30 ($4.36). 5,004,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,232,208. The company has a market capitalization of £3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 961.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.86. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of GBX 324.80 ($4.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 618.20 ($7.78). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 400.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 450.55.

In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Alex Russo sold 8,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.34), for a total value of £36,472.48 ($45,917.76). Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

