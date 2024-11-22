B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) PT Set at 358.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a 358.00 target price on B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays set a 570.00 price target on B&M European Value Retail and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a 500.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a 620.00 price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a 475.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goodbody set a 660.00 target price on B&M European Value Retail and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 561.22 ($7.07).

Shares of BME traded up GBX 7.30 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 346.30 ($4.36). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,004,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232,208. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 400.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 450.55. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of GBX 324.80 ($4.09) and a one year high of GBX 618.20 ($7.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 961.94 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is currently 4,166.67%.

In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Alex Russo sold 8,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.34), for a total value of £36,472.48 ($45,917.76). 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

