B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) PT Set at 660.00 by Goodbody

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Free Report) has been given a 660.00 price target by analysts at Goodbody in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BME. Panmure Gordon began coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a 685.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a 660.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 600 ($7.55) to GBX 565 ($7.11) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 540 ($6.80) to GBX 510 ($6.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) initiated coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a 675.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 568.79 ($7.16).

Shares of B&M European Value Retail stock traded up GBX 7.30 ($0.09) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 346.30 ($4.36). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,004,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 400.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 450.55. The firm has a market cap of £3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 961.94 and a beta of 1.05. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of GBX 324.80 ($4.09) and a one year high of GBX 618.20 ($7.78).

In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Alex Russo sold 8,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.34), for a total value of £36,472.48 ($45,917.76). Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

