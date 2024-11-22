BMO Capital Markets Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Stock Price

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on REAL. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Real Matters presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.82.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on REAL

Real Matters Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Real Matters

Shares of REAL stock remained flat at C$6.37 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 146,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.00. The firm has a market cap of C$467.75 million, a P/E ratio of 159.25, a P/E/G ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.86. Real Matters has a fifty-two week low of C$4.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.46.

In other Real Matters news, Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 91,703 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.15, for a total transaction of C$747,351.94. Also, Director Frank Vincent Mcmahon sold 33,451 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total transaction of C$309,425.10. Insiders sold a total of 182,112 shares of company stock worth $1,541,016 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Real Matters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.