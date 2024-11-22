BMO Capital Markets Raises Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Price Target to $18.00

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Replimune Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Replimune Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REPL traded up $4.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.93. 3,216,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,668. Replimune Group has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.11 and a quick ratio of 10.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average is $9.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Replimune Group

In other Replimune Group news, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $78,111.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,560.30. This represents a 6.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Replimune Group by 10,304.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Replimune Group by 30.4% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the third quarter valued at $133,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

