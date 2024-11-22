BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires 29,204 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,036,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,204 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of Mondelez International worth $76,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 100.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.6 %

MDLZ stock opened at $64.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $63.40 and a one year high of $77.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.31.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

