BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires 981,872 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 783.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,107,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 981,872 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.30% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $42,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 331.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 359.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.77. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.40.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $445.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMH shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

