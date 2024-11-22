BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 106,193 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.79% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $40,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 103.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,850,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,065,000 after acquiring an additional 942,529 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,753,000 after purchasing an additional 480,000 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,468,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,308,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 963,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,585,000 after buying an additional 172,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other news, CFO Howard Horn sold 7,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $393,853.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,869,800.76. This represents a 7.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 20,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $1,117,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,223,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,209,562.25. The trade was a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,556 shares of company stock worth $1,515,967. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $46.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.38. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $60.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.58.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.05. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 187.12% and a negative net margin of 106.93%. The firm had revenue of $139.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.23) EPS. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.21 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RARE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.